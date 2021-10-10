Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Research analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,431. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

