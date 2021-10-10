Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.99 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

