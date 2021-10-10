Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1,140.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

