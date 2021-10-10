Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 556.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.10. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.