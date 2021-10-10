Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $290.95 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

