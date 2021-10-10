Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.86.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $290.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.91 and a 200-day moving average of $303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

