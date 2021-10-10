Parkwood LLC Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $266.66 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average of $220.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.