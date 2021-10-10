Parkwood LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,966 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

