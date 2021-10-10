Parkwood LLC Grows Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 40.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.