Parkwood LLC Purchases New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,378.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

