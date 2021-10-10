Parkwood LLC Takes $4.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

