Parkwood LLC Takes $6.94 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 304,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Vale makes up about 0.8% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vale by 59.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 142.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

