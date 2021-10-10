Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PYCR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 381,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,968. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.96. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

