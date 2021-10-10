Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.42.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of PYCR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 381,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,968. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.96. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
