PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,008 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,754,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

