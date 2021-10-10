PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.05 Million

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post sales of $160.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $160.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $633.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $638.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $600.30 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 581,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.