Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 236.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

