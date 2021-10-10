Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $107,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,236.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

TTD stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

