Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $108,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,787.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $301.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

