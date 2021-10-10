Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

