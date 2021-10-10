Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

