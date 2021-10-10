Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $108,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

