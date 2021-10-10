Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,463 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,364,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,229,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAQ stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

