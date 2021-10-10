Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Up 11.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.84. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

