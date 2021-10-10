Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £150.36 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

