Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £150.36 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
