Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.43

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.38, with a volume of 724025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 326,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,922.25. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$47,601.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$854,487.60. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,400 and have sold 125,144 shares valued at $908,718.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

