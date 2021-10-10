Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Pfizer worth $1,398,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

