Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 36,000 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $8,718,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32,811.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.