Philadelphia Trust Co. Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 311.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

FANG stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.