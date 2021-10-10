Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 957 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

