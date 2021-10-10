Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

