Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 2.7%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 25,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 205,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PILBF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.