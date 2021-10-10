Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.42 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

