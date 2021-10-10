Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $46,963.91 and approximately $220.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

