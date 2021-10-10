Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Playkey has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $119,459.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 114.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00217491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00097129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.