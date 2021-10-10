Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $74,625. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 12.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $11,060,000.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

