Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EVERTEC and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 27.07% 51.31% 17.14% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.69 $104.44 million $1.92 24.71 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

