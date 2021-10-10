PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,825 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.78% of PowerFleet worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 426,362 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 135,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.78 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $243.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

