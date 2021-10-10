Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Preferred Bank worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preferred Bank by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $69.84 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

