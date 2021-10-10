Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.53. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 23,918 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

