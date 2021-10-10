Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,978 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Vertiv by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 846,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Vertiv by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 658,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

