Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,597 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

