Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $995,000 Investment in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

