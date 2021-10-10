Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

