Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $100.58 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

