Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

