Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 77.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $811.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

