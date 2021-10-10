Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.22.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $621,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,988 shares in the company, valued at $34,197,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

