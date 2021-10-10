Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

