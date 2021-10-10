Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,149 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,834,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.