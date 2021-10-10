Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

